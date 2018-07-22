Twins' Jorge Polanco: Out of Sunday's lineup
Polanco is out of the lineup Sunday against the Royals, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Despite just coming out of the All-Star break, Polanco hasn't had an official day off since July 1. After going 2-for-8 at the plate to begin the series, Polanco will give way to Ehire Adrianza for the finale.
