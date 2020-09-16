site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Jorge Polanco: Out of Wednesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Polanco is not in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox.
Polanco is 2-for-17 over his last five games and will take a seat for Wednesday's contest. Ehire Adrianza will start at shortstop in his place versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito.
