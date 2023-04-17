Polanco (knee) went 1-for-4 Sunday for Low-A Fort Myers, playing in back-to-back games for the first time this season. His rehab assignment could be transferred to Triple-A St. Paul soon and be activated in about a week, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Polanco missed the final month of 2022 with a knee injury, and his progress stalled in the Grapefruit League. He began a rehab assignment April 6 and the Twins said they wanted him to get in several weeks of work before activating him from the injured list. He's hitting .278 (5-for-8) with three walks in six games at Fort Myers.