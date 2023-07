Polanco (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment Sunday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Polanco debuted back in 2014 and made it through the end of 2021 without ever hitting the injured list, but he went there twice last season and three times so far this year, including twice with a strained left hamstring. His latest injury has kept him out for over a month, but it doesn't look as though he'll miss too much more time.