Polanco (knee) has been moved up to Triple-A St. Paul to continue his rehab assignment, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Polanco went 5-for-18 with one double in six games with Low-A Fort Myers and is now ready to rest things out against stiffer competition. The veteran second baseman is working his way back from a left knee issue and should be ready for his season debut in the next week or so.