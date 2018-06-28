Twins' Jorge Polanco: Rehab transferred to Rochester
Polanco (suspension, finger) was moved to Triple-A Rochester on Thursday.
Polanco will take the next step in his rehab assignment after appearing in a couple games with High-A Fort Myers earlier this week. He is expected to play in both games of a doubleheader Thursday, which should give the organization a better idea of whether he will be ready to return to Minnesota on Monday.
