Polanco (kneecap) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Polanco will sit out a fourth consecutive game while he continues to contend with left patellar tendinitis, affording Nick Gordon another start in the middle infield. The Twins are off Thursday, so the team will presumably wait and see how Polanco is feeling physically in advance of Friday's series opener with the White Sox before having a better sense of whether he'll require a stint on the injured list.