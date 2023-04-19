Polanco told Alec Ausmus of KSTP-TV in an interview Wednesday that his left knee feels "100 percent."
Polanco did add regarding the knee that he "might need to strengthen it a little bit more." The second baseman moved his rehab assignment up to Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday and is expected to remain there a little bit longer to knock some rust off. Polanco is on track to be activated before the end of April.
