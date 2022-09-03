site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Jorge Polanco: Still out of lineup
Polanco (kneecap) isn't starting Saturday against the White Sox.
Polanco has been dealing with left patellar tendinitis recently and will remain out of the lineup for a sixth consecutive game. Nick Gordon is starting at the keystone and batting fifth.
