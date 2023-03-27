Polanco (knee) will do some hitting in front of trainers Tuesday before the Twins determine his next step, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Polanco is going through baseball activities without limitations but hasn't done any live hitting since he had a little setback with his surgically-repaired left knee in mid-March. He will remain in extended spring training while the club heads north and it's not clear at this time how long he might be sidelined.