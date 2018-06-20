Twins' Jose Berrios: Allows one over 6.1 innings

Berrios did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits and three walks while striking out six over 6.1 innings against the Red Sox.

Berrios was taken deep with two outs in the sixth inning by Rafael Devers, but aside from that mistake he shut down a potent Boston lineup all night. The 24-year-old wasn't at his sharpest -- the three walks matched a season high and he also threw a wild pitch and hit a batter -- but he managed to work his way through it without his best stuff to earn his third straight quality start and sixth in seven tries. He'll take a 3.38 ERA into Sunday's home date against the Rangers.