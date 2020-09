Berrios gave up one run on six hits and a walk and struck out two over five innings in a no-decision versus the White Sox on Monday.

The only run against Berrios came on a Nick Madrigal single in the second inning. It's the third time in his last five starts Berrios has allowed one run or fewer. The right-hander lowered his ERA to 4.15 with a 1.37 WHIP and 57 strikeouts across 52 innings this year. Berrios is expected to make his next start this weekend versus the Cubs.