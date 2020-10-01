Berrios allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings in a no-decision against the Astros on Wednesday in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series.

The Twins were eliminated from the playoffs with a 3-1 loss, but the blame doesn't fall on Berrios, who was spotless outside of the fourth inning. Berrios' ERA reached an even 4.00 during the regular season after three straight years in the high-3.00s. His average fastball velocity was up a fair amount, fueling a small jump in strikeout rate. Unfortunately, there was an even greater uptick in walks and some are left wondering if there is a next level to Berrios' game.