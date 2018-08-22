Twins' Jose Berrios: Allows one run in no-decision
Berrios allowed one run on four hits in a no-decision against the White Sox on Tuesday, striking out four and walking two in five innings.
The only real blemish on the night for Berrios was a solo home run allowed to Nicky Delmonico in the second inning. He allowed no other extra-base hits and threw 55 of 81 pitches for strikes. Berrios has thrown 14 quality starts in 26 games started this year and sports a 3.69 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP to go along with a .224 batting average against. The 24-year-old's 161 strikeouts are tied for ninth among AL starters, and he'll look to get back in the win column in his next start against the A's at home.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...