Twins' Jose Berrios: Allows one run in no-decision

Berrios allowed one run on four hits in a no-decision against the White Sox on Tuesday, striking out four and walking two in five innings.

The only real blemish on the night for Berrios was a solo home run allowed to Nicky Delmonico in the second inning. He allowed no other extra-base hits and threw 55 of 81 pitches for strikes. Berrios has thrown 14 quality starts in 26 games started this year and sports a 3.69 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP to go along with a .224 batting average against. The 24-year-old's 161 strikeouts are tied for ninth among AL starters, and he'll look to get back in the win column in his next start against the A's at home.

