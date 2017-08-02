Berrios (9-5) held the Padres to one run on two hits and two walks over seven innings Tuesday, only to be stuck with a loss. He struck out four.

San Diego scratched across a sixth-inning run against him on a sacrifice fly, and that was enough on a day when opposing starter Jhoulys Chacin combined with two relievers for a shutout. This was a nice bounce-back for Berrios after his rough outing against the Dodgers his last time out, but he's certainly hit an inconsistent patch after getting off to a rip-roaring start following his mid-May promotion. Over his last seven outings, Berrios owns a 4.91 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with just three quality starts; he tossed six quality starts in his first eight appearances of the year. He'll look to parlay this outing into some positive momentum against Texas on Sunday.

