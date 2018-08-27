Twins' Jose Berrios: Allows three runs in loss to Athletics

Berrios (11-9) allowed three runs on eight hits with no walks across five innings Sunday while taking the loss against the Athletics. He struck out four.

Berrios settled in after allowing a solo home run in the first inning, but he encountered a bit of trouble again in the fifth when he allowed two runs on three straight hits to begin the frame. He escaped with no further damage done but was lifted prior to the sixth because of an elevated pitch count. Berrios appeared to be turning a corner through the early part of August, but he's failed to go deeper than five innings in any of his last four starts while posting a 5.61 ERA during that span. Things won't get any easier as he faces a resurgent Rangers lineup on the road in his next scheduled start.