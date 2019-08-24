Twins' Jose Berrios: Another rough outing

Berrios (10-7) took the loss Friday, giving up five runs on 10 hits and two walks over 5.1 innings while striking out five as the Twins dropped a 9-6 decision to the Tigers.

A sixth-inning grand slam by the unheralded Ronny Rodriguez accounted for most of the damage off Berrios. The right-hander has been fading badly in August, posting an 8.44 ERA, 1.97 WHIP, 22:10 K:BB and 2.5 HR/9 through four starts and 21.1 innings, and that doesn't factor in four unearned runs. He'll try to turn things around in his next outing Thursday, on the road against the White Sox.