Twins' Jose Berrios: Another short outing
Berrios didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Pirates after allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks across 3.2 innings. He struck out four.
Berrios didn't have it in this one, turning in his shortest outing since April 29 while failing to make it out of the fourth inning for just the second time all year. While the 24-year-old owns a solid 3.75 ERA and 157:44 K:BB through 25 starts this season (153.2 innings), he's starting to show signs of fatigue lately, lasting fewer than five innings in three of his previous four starts while posting a 5.59 ERA and 21:14 K:BB over that stretch. It should be noted that Berrios has already surpassed his major-league innings total from 2017, though he's still 30 innings away from his combined (majors and minors) innings total from last year. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, which will come at home against the White Sox.
