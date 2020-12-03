Berrios signed a one-year, $6.1 million deal with the Twins on Wednesday to avoid arbitration, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old made 12 starts during the shortened season and had a 4.00 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 68:26 K:BB over 63 innings. Berrios increased his fastball velocity a full tick to 94.3 mph, though that helped result in his highest walk rate (9.6 percent) since his rookie season.