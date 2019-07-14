Twins' Jose Berrios: Avoids loss in shaky start

Berrios allowed three runs on six hits and three walks over five innings Sunday, striking out six and taking the no-decision in the loss to Cleveland.

Berrios coughed up three runs for the third straight outing, bumping his season ERA to 3.10. After exiting with a 3-0 deficit, his offense tallied three runs in the seventh inning to keep Berrios' record at 8-5. Looking for his first win since June 6, he'll face the Athletics at home Saturday.