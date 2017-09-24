Twins' Jose Berrios: Battles through five innings Sunday
Berrios (13-8) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over five innings in Sunday's win over the Tigers. He struck out six and was credited with the win.
Berrios was sharp through the first four innings, but ran into trouble in the fifth. The 23-year-old allowed four singles and a wild pitch in the frame, leading to a pair of Detroit runs. With his pitch count at 87 (59 for strikes), manager Paul Moliter opted to pull his starting pitcher from the game prior to the sixth inning. Berrios has just one quality start in his past five outings and will carry a 3.93 ERA into his upcoming rematch with the Tigers on Saturday.
More News
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Lifted early in loss to Yankees•
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Continues to thrive at home•
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Throws seven quality frames Saturday•
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Takes seventh loss after giving up five runs•
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Ties career high with 11 strikeouts in win•
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Takes sixth loss Thursday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...