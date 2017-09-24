Berrios (13-8) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over five innings in Sunday's win over the Tigers. He struck out six and was credited with the win.

Berrios was sharp through the first four innings, but ran into trouble in the fifth. The 23-year-old allowed four singles and a wild pitch in the frame, leading to a pair of Detroit runs. With his pitch count at 87 (59 for strikes), manager Paul Moliter opted to pull his starting pitcher from the game prior to the sixth inning. Berrios has just one quality start in his past five outings and will carry a 3.93 ERA into his upcoming rematch with the Tigers on Saturday.