Twins' Jose Berrios: Collects nine punchouts in no-decision

Berrios had to settle for a no-decision against the Royals on Friday. He allowed two earned runs, five hits and three walks over six innings while striking out nine.

Berrios ran into trouble in the first three innings, but he was able to limit the damage and allowed only a single run in each of the first two frames before completely shutting down the Royals' offense from the fourth to the sixth. He was in line for the victory, but the Twins' bullpen allowed five runs in the ninth inning to spoil the quality start. Overall, Berrios has struggled with consistency this season, but he does have 185 strikeouts over 179.2 innings with a 3.81 ERA in 2018. He'll look to stay on track in his next start, which is scheduled for Friday against the Athletics.