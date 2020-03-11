Play

Twins' Jose Berrios: Confirmed as Opening Day starter

Berrios was officially named the Twins' Opening Day starter Wednesday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Berrios, still just 25 years old, has developed into the Twins' ace, winning 14 games last season with a 3.68 ERA, so it's hardly surprising to see him make his second straight Opening Day start. If he can repeat the feat in 2021, he'll become the first Twins' pitcher to make three straight Opening Day starts since Brad Radke did so from 1999 to 2005.

