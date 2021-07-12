Berrios allowed four runs on three hits and four walks over seven innings in Sunday's win over the Tigers. He struck out eight and did not factor in the decision.

It was mostly a strong outing for Berrios aside from a brutal four-run fifth inning that included a pair of two-run singles by Akil Baddoo and Jonathan Schoop. It was his first start allowing more than three earned runs since June 5 and his season ERA rose slightly to 3.48. The 27-year-old righty owns a 114:31 K:BB through 108.2 innings entering the All-Star break.