Berrios (7-4) allowed five runs on four hits and a walk over six innings during a loss to the White Sox in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader. He struck out eight and was handed the loss.

Berrios had allowed two runs through six innings on a pair of solo homers by Jose Abreu and Yoan Moncada. He then coughed up a three-run, walkoff shot to Gavin Sheets without recording an out in the seventh. After winning five consecutive decisions from May 2 through June 12, the 27-year-old righty is 0-2 over his last six outings with a 4.10 ERA and 41:12 K:BB during that span. Berrios will carry a 3.69 ERA into this weekend's projected start at home against the Angels.