Twins' Jose Berrios: Delivers seven shutout frames

Berrios (12-8) allowed two hits over seven scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Nationals. He struck out four and walked one.

Berrios generated only four swinging strikes but lived on soft contact as he allowed only three hard-hit balls and zero extra-base hits. The 25-year-old has a 3.63 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 173:46 K:BB though 181 innings this season and lines up to pitch Sunday at Cleveland.