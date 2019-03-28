Twins' Jose Berrios: Dominant in first start
Berrios (1-0) got the win against the Indians on Thursday, giving up no runs on just two hits over 7.2 innings, striking out 10 and walking one as the Twins triumphed 2-0.
It was a brilliant start to the 2019 campaign for the right-hander, who baffled Cleveland's lineup en route to this season-opening victory. Berrios has shown flashes of this ability in the past, but hasn't yet managed to put it together for an entire season, with an average ERA of 3.86 over the past two years. He'll need to find more consistency to become a legitimate staff ace, but even if his ERA stays around that mark, his 1.14 WHIP and 202 strikeouts from a season ago suggest Berrios will still carry plenty of value working atop Minnesota's rotation.
