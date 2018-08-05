Twins' Jose Berrios: Earns 11th win
Berrios (11-8) allowed two earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six across seven innings to earn the win Saturday against the Royals.
After retiring the first six batters he faced, Berrios ran into trouble in the third inning by walking three of the first four batters he faced before allowing a two-RBI double to Alex Gordon. However, he got back on track by allowing only four singles across his final four innings of work. He continues to work exceptionally well at home this season, posting a 2.96 ERA with 96 strikeouts across 85.1 innings.
