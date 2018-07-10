Twins' Jose Berrios: Earns ninth win against Royals

Berrios (9-7) held the Royals to just one run on six hits and struck out eight through seven innings to earn the win Monday night.

Berrios has now recorded quality starts in six of his last seven outings. He leaned on his curveball Monday, as he threw it 41 times and induced five swinging strikes and four outs in play with it. Overall, Royals batters whiffed 16 times on 111 Berrios offerings as the young lefty showed why he's the ace of present and future in Minnesota. He'll carry a 3.41 ERA into his last start of the first half Saturday against Tampa Bay.