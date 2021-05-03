Berrios (3-2) earned the win Sunday over the Royals after giving up four runs on six hits and a walk while fanning nine across six innings.

Berrios was unable to deliver a quality start -- something he has accomplished just once thus far -- and tied a season-worst mark in terms of runs allowed, though he also completed six innings just for the second time in six outings. The 26-year-old right-hander owns a 3.58 ERA across 32.2 innings and is slated to take the ball next week on the road against the Tigers.