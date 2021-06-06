Berrios (6-2) earned the win Saturday against the Royals after allowing four runs on six hits and two walks while fanning four across six innings.

Berrios wasn't dominant enough to record a quality start and has allowed at least three runs in three of his last five starts, but he's managed to limit the damage and has gone eight straight outings without a loss, posting a 4-0 record with a 3.83 ERA, a 1.18 WHIP and a 43:12 K:BB in that span. His next start is scheduled for next week at home against the Astros.