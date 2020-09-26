Berrios (5-4) allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over five innings in a loss to the Reds on Friday.

Mike Moustakas and Freddy Galvis both pulled fastballs to right field for homers against Berrios, accounting for most of the damage against the right-hander. Berrios did not have a bad 2020 regular season, but it was just OK, and he disappointed slightly based on expectations. The 26-year-old turned in a 4.00 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 68:26 K:BB in 63 innings. He figures to slot in behind Kenta Maeda in the postseason rotation.