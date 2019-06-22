Twins' Jose Berrios: Exits early with unknown injury
Berrios was pulled from his start Saturday against the Royals in the eighth inning with an unspecified injury, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Berrios cruised through the first seven innings, tossing only 83 pitches while allowing no runs and striking out three. He ran into trouble in the top of the eighth, ceding a base hit and a walk before leaving the mound with team trainer Tony Leo. The Twins should provide an update regarding the nature of Berrios' departure later in the day, but LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune speculates that the right-hander may have been dealing with a nail or blister issue.
