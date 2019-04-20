Twins' Jose Berrios: Expected to start Game 1

Berrios is in line to start the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Berrios was scheduled to take the mound Friday before weather postponed the contest, but after taking advantage of an extra day of rest, he's listed as the probable pitcher for the first game of Minnesota's twin bill. Martin Perez is expected to start the nightcap for the Twins.

