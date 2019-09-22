Twins' Jose Berrios: Fades late in no-decision
Berrios didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 12-5 loss to the Royals, coughing up five runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings while striking out five.
The right-hander gave up two runs in the second inning but appeared to settle in after that, and Berrios seemed headed for his 14th win until Kansas City struck for three more runs in the sixth to tie the game. He's been fading down the stretch, posting a 6.15 ERA and 53:19 K:BB through 52.2 innings since the beginning of August, but Berrios will get one more chance to build some momentum heading into the postseason in a road rematch with the Royals on Friday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...