Twins' Jose Berrios: Fades late in no-decision

Berrios didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 12-5 loss to the Royals, coughing up five runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings while striking out five.

The right-hander gave up two runs in the second inning but appeared to settle in after that, and Berrios seemed headed for his 14th win until Kansas City struck for three more runs in the sixth to tie the game. He's been fading down the stretch, posting a 6.15 ERA and 53:19 K:BB through 52.2 innings since the beginning of August, but Berrios will get one more chance to build some momentum heading into the postseason in a road rematch with the Royals on Friday.