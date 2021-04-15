Berrios (2-1) allowed four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings as he took the loss against the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Berrios was zoned in for the first four innings, allowing just a shallow single to Alex Verdugo, but completely fell apart in the fifth frame. The 26-year-old allowed four of the first five batters to reach and walked in a run with the bases loaded before his day came to an early end. Tyler Duffey came in to replace him, struck out the first man he faced, but eventually allowed all three inherited runners to score and had to give way to yet another reliever to get the final out of the inning. Berrios has been excellent for the most part to begin the year and will look to get back on track against the Athletics on Tuesday.