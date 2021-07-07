Berrios (7-3) took the loss Tuesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit and three walks over seven innings as the Twins were downed 4-1 by the White Sox. He struck out 10.

The right-hander only had one bad inning, as two walks, a Miguel Sano error and a single led to two Chicago runs, but even that was too much for the Minnesota offense to overcome. It was only the second time this season Berrios fanned double-digit batters but the quality start was his seventh, and he sports a 3.36 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 106:27 K:BB as he lines up to face the Tigers at home just before the All-Star break.