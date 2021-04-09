Berrios (2-0) earned the win Thursday after holding the Mariners to two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out eight over 5.2 innings.

Despite not getting the nod for Opening Day, Berrios did take the mound for Minnesota's home opener Thursday. After finding success in his last outing, holding the Brewers hitless over six frames while tying a career-high 12 strikeouts, Berrios found a way to miss bats once again, sending eight down on strikes this time. The 26-year-old was pulled in the sixth inning after tossing his 99th pitch, falling just shy of a quality start. Berrios will look to remain undefeated at home Wednesday against the Red Sox.