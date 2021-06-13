Berrios (7-2) allowed two earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out eight across seven innings to earn the win Saturday over the Astros.

Berrios fired six shutout innings before surrendering a pair of seventh inning home runs to Kyle Tucker and Robel Garcia. He hasn't lost since April 20 and he is 5-0 in his last eight starts. The 27-year-old has a 3.49 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP with 81 strikeouts in 77.1 innings. Berrios' seven wins has anchored a struggling Twins' team, with no other pitcher recording more than three wins this season.