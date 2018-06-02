Twins' Jose Berrios: Fans seven in Friday's win

Berrios (6-5) picked up the win in Friday's 7-4 victory over Cleveland, allowing four runs on five hits and a walk over six innings while striking out seven.

The right-hander struck out at least seven batters for the fourth straight start, throwing 69 of 99 pitches for strikes as he pounded the zone after being staked to an early 4-0 lead. Berrios will take a 3.86 ERA and brilliant 74:14 K:BB through 74.2 innings into his next outing Thursday at home against the White Sox.