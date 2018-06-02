Twins' Jose Berrios: Fans seven in Friday's win
Berrios (6-5) picked up the win in Friday's 7-4 victory over Cleveland, allowing four runs on five hits and a walk over six innings while striking out seven.
The right-hander struck out at least seven batters for the fourth straight start, throwing 69 of 99 pitches for strikes as he pounded the zone after being staked to an early 4-0 lead. Berrios will take a 3.86 ERA and brilliant 74:14 K:BB through 74.2 innings into his next outing Thursday at home against the White Sox.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...