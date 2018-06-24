Twins' Jose Berrios: Fires gem in victory

Berrios (8-5) struck out 12 batters in seven shutout innings, yielding just three hits and two walks in a 2-0 win over Texas on Sunday.

This was one of the best starts of the season for Berrios, who is really settling in to his position as Minnesota's ace. The 24-year-old righty lowered his 2018 ERA to 3.15 with a terrific 109:20 K:BB in 103 innings. In his first two years at the MLB level, Berrios had 83 walks in 204 innings, and his success this season seems to be directly correlated to his improved control. He'll look to keep it rolling next weekend in Chicago against the Cubs.