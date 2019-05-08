Twins' Jose Berrios: Fires seven scoreless innings

Berrios (6-1) earned the win against the Blue Jays on Tuesday by allowing only four hits and no walks while striking out five across seven shutout innings.

Berrios delivered 65 of 92 pitches for strikes as he allowed only one baserunner to reach second base for the game. The 24-year-old continued his fantastic start to the season and now has a 2.53 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 51:8 K:BB, and hasn't issued a walk over his last three starts.