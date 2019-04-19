Twins' Jose Berrios: Friday's game postponed

Berrios won't make his scheduled start Friday against the Orioles as the game was postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up via a doubleheader on Saturday.

Berrios will presumably receive an additional day of rest and start one of Saturday's doubleheader games. The 24-year-old has a 2.30 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 28:5 K:BB through 27.1 innings to begin the season.