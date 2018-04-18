Twins' Jose Berrios: Game will happen despite power outage
Berrios' start Wednesday against the Twins in San Juan, Puerto Rico will happen as planned despite the general power outage on the island, Marly Rivera of ESPN reports.
Hiram Bithorn Stadium is less affected by the power outage than the rest of the island, as it's equipped with generators which can run for 48 hours. Puerto Rico Series Director of Operations John Blakeman is confident that the game will be unaffected, saying, "We are fully prepared," so expect Berrios to be able to make his scheduled start unless further reports come out that indicate otherwise. The young righty is off to an excellent start to the season, with a 2.18 ERA, a 32.0 percent strikeout rate and a 1.3 percent walk rate through 20.2 innings.
More News
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Starting Wednesday vs. Indians•
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Shuts out White Sox•
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Stumbles against M's on Saturday•
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Stellar in Sunday victory•
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Looking sharp this spring•
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Will pitch in relief Friday•
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.