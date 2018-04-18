Berrios' start Wednesday against the Twins in San Juan, Puerto Rico will happen as planned despite the general power outage on the island, Marly Rivera of ESPN reports.

Hiram Bithorn Stadium is less affected by the power outage than the rest of the island, as it's equipped with generators which can run for 48 hours. Puerto Rico Series Director of Operations John Blakeman is confident that the game will be unaffected, saying, "We are fully prepared," so expect Berrios to be able to make his scheduled start unless further reports come out that indicate otherwise. The young righty is off to an excellent start to the season, with a 2.18 ERA, a 32.0 percent strikeout rate and a 1.3 percent walk rate through 20.2 innings.