Twins' Jose Berrios: Gets loss despite strong start
Berrios (5-5) got the loss against the Mariners on Sunday, giving up two runs on eight hits over 7.1 innings, striking out eight and walking one as the Twins eventually fell 3-1.
It was a strong outing for Berrios, who was unlucky to get tagged with the loss as his offense could only muster one run of support off Seattle starter Mike Leake. He's on a great roll right now, as he's given up just five earned runs with a brilliant 27:4 K:BB over his last 22.2 innings to bring his ERA down to 3.67 on the season. Perhaps most impressively, he's also currently boasting a pristine 0.95 WHIP through 68.2 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...