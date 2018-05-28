Twins' Jose Berrios: Gets loss despite strong start

Berrios (5-5) got the loss against the Mariners on Sunday, giving up two runs on eight hits over 7.1 innings, striking out eight and walking one as the Twins eventually fell 3-1.

It was a strong outing for Berrios, who was unlucky to get tagged with the loss as his offense could only muster one run of support off Seattle starter Mike Leake. He's on a great roll right now, as he's given up just five earned runs with a brilliant 27:4 K:BB over his last 22.2 innings to bring his ERA down to 3.67 on the season. Perhaps most impressively, he's also currently boasting a pristine 0.95 WHIP through 68.2 innings.