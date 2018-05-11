Twins' Jose Berrios: Gets third loss in four starts
Berrios (3-4) was hit with the loss against the Angels on Thursday, allowing five runs on seven hits over 5.1 innings, striking out two and walking one as the Twins lost 7-4.
Berrios got off to a red-hot start to the season but he's cooled off considerably since then as he's now allowed at least four earned runs in four straight starts, a stretch that has brought his ERA up to 4.50 through 46 innings. He's still got a solid 1.04 WHIP, but his 4:6 K:BB over his last three starts is a worrisome trend that's worth keeping an eye on, especially since his ability to rack up strikeouts has been one of his most appealing fantasy assets in the past.
