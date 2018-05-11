Berrios (3-4) was hit with the loss against the Angels on Thursday, allowing five runs on seven hits over 5.1 innings, striking out two and walking one as the Twins lost 7-4.

Berrios got off to a red-hot start to the season but he's cooled off considerably since then as he's now allowed at least four earned runs in four straight starts, a stretch that has brought his ERA up to 4.50 through 46 innings. He's still got a solid 1.04 WHIP, but his 4:6 K:BB over his last three starts is a worrisome trend that's worth keeping an eye on, especially since his ability to rack up strikeouts has been one of his most appealing fantasy assets in the past.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories