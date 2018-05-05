Berrios (3-3) went six innings for the win Friday over the White Sox, allowing four runs on six hits while striking out two and walking two.

Berrios gave up a two-run homer to Jose Abreu in the first, and later surrendered an RBI groundout and another home run -- a solo shot by Leury Garcia -- to account for the runs allowed. After a couple rough outings in which he allowed nine runs in seven combined innings and couldn't get passed the fourth, Friday's performance was a definite improvement for the young righty. His next start will be a matchup with the Angels in Los Angeles.