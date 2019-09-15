Twins' Jose Berrios: Getting extra rest

Berrios will start Monday against the White Sox instead of Sunday against the Indians as originally expected, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Berrios is simply set to receive some extra rest in order to keep him fresh down the stretch and into the playoffs. He'll lose out on a two-start week this week but looks set to pick one up next week, pitching Monday against the White Sox and Saturday against the Royals. Randy Dobnak will start Sunday.