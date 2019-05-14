Twins' Jose Berrios: Gives up 12 hits in loss

Berrios (6-2) gave up five runs on 12 hits and three walks while striking out three through 5.2 innings, taking the loss to the Angels on Monday.

Berrios was knocked around, allowing 15 baserunners and two home runs in the loss. He only induced only four swinging strikes and delivered his worst start of the season. The right-hander has a 6-2 record with a 3.05 ERA through nine starts. Berrios will make his next start Saturday against the Mariners.