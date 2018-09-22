Twins' Jose Berrios: Gives up five in no-decision
Berrios didn't factor into the decision against the Athletics on Friday, giving up five earned runs on four hits over 5.2 innings, striking out eight and walking three as the Twins eventually fell 7-6 in 10 innings.
After tossing quality starts in each of his last two outings, Berrios couldn't keep it going in this one as the A's jumped on him for five earned and chased him from the contest after 104 pitches. His 3.93 ERA isn't the number of a fantasy ace, but Berrios has been a solid contributor in other fantasy categories this season, as he's sporting a 1.15 WHIP, 193 strikeouts and 11 wins over his 31 starts in 2018.
